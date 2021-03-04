Advertisement

Rockford woman charged after shot fired in Walmart parking lot

McClinton was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 65-year-old Rockford woman was arrested and charged after a report of a shot fired in a store parking lot on Feb. 25.

At 9:30 p.m., police were sent to the Walmart at 3902 W. Riverside Blvd. for a report of shot fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim and their family, who said they were in a verbal argument with a woman inside the store, who was later identified as Arnetter McClinton. When they left the store, McClinton pulled up next to them and fired one round in their direction, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect, McClinton, was located a short time later and taken into custody. She was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

