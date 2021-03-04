Rock Valley College Tech Bus to deliver education

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College’s Tech Bus is now ready to deliver education to neighborhoods.

The RVC Tech Bus aims to make technology and IT based education and training more accessible. The bus will visit schools, churches, local organizations, and community events, providing credit classes in mobile app development, and non-credit workshops like “Hour of Code,” “Girls Who Code,” and “Coding with Robots,” according to the college in an announcement Thursday morning.

The bus is a converted Rockford Mass Transit District city bus that was generously donated to the college by RMTD. Thanks to 24 charitable donors, the RVC Foundation raised $393,000 to help transform the bus into a fully-equipped mobile hub for technological training, according to the college.

“The Tech Bus is another way RVC is working to provide accessible, exceptional educational and training opportunities to a diverse student body and community,” RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman said. “This has truly been a collaborative, community effort from people and donors who believe in the transformative power of education.”

Classes began being taught on the Tech Bus on Feb. 27 as seven students served by the RVC Workforce Equity Initiative grant started the first week of a 12-week program to earn a mobile app development certificate. Classes and workshops that will be offered on the Tech Bus will be taught by Associate Professor of Computer Information Systems Chuck Konkol, a 20-year veteran faculty member at RVC, according to the college.

“I am very excited to see this project launch in the Rockford region and look forward to the lives that will be positively impacted by the programs taught on the bus,” said Konkol. “It’s rewarding to see the vision we had back in 2017 finally become a reality.”

To learn more about the RVC Tech Bus and how you can book the bus to visit your school or organization, visit here.

