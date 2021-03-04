Regents oust Concordia from NACC playoffs with 98-92 win at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Diemer continued his dominant regular season into the opening game of the NACC South Division playoffs on Wednesday. The Boylan grad finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and a steal as Rockford University beat Concordia (Chicago) 98-92 to earn its first postseason victory since 2009.

Guilford grad and Rock Valley College transfer Nick Phillips added 13 points in the win.

The NACC regular season co-champs will host Aurora University on Saturday at 5 for the South Division tournament championship. The Regents have never won the NACC South Division tournament title.

