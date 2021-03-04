Advertisement

Regents oust Concordia from NACC playoffs with 98-92 win at home

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Diemer continued his dominant regular season into the opening game of the NACC South Division playoffs on Wednesday. The Boylan grad finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and a steal as Rockford University beat Concordia (Chicago) 98-92 to earn its first postseason victory since 2009.

Guilford grad and Rock Valley College transfer Nick Phillips added 13 points in the win.

The NACC regular season co-champs will host Aurora University on Saturday at 5 for the South Division tournament championship. The Regents have never won the NACC South Division tournament title.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Rockford Lutheran continued its winning ways with a decisive victory over Byron Wednesday. The...
Lutheran stays perfect with win on Senior Night
Instead of having a Senior Night on Wednesday, the girls team honored the family of Winnebago...
Winnebago girls earn 2-seed in BNC tournament with win over Stillman Valley
Chicago Blackhawks expected to bid on purchase of Rockford IceHogs
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris...
Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor