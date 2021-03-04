Advertisement

Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.(Source: Howard County Detention Center via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

A string of fires at multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages took place from 2011 to 2020 in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Authorities say investigations determined the fires were connected to people who had disagreements with Crawford, including former law enforcement officials.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.
Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford
Tennessee investigators have recovered dozens of missing children in an operation.
150 missing Tennessee children located during ‘Operation Volunteer Strong’

Latest News

A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Starbucks mask incident prompts GoFundMe, lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Corvallis Police Department is the...
US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled