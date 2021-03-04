Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder, authorities said Thursday.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail, according to a statement from the police department. Police did not immediately provide further details about the case against Riser, and a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office said her office didn’t have information on the case.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Police said he has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said. An attorney for him could not be immediately identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump
File image
SwedishAmerican Women and Children’s facility now open
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election is being probed.
Grand jury to review Trump election probe
British police said Thursday March 4, 2021, that they will not launch a criminal investigation...
UK police won’t probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview