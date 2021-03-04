Advertisement

National Weather Service to eliminate ‘Advisories’ in its hazard messaging by 2024

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Md. (WIFR) - Over the years, there continues to be confusion all around the different types of watches, warnings and advisories that are issued from the National Weather Service. The governmental organization is looking to lessen that confusion by making advisories soon a thing of the past.

Back in July 2020, we brought you the story of the National Weather Service ‘Hazard Simplification Project.’ The project, known as ‘Haz Simp’ for short is part of the ongoing research where the NWS believes that the 122 different watches, warnings and advisories currently in their system is too much and creates confusion. Over the last several months, the organization finished the survey and says all weather ‘Advisories’ will be removed from its messages by 2024.

There are 122 different products that are issued by the NWS for upcoming weather threats.
There are 122 different products that are issued by the NWS for upcoming weather threats.(National Weather Service)
Advisories will continue to be issued until 2024 at the earliest.
Advisories will continue to be issued until 2024 at the earliest.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In a statement, officials with the NWS say, “This research indicated that NWS “Advisory” headlines are responsible for a major portion of the confusion. This is because the Advisory term itself is misunderstood and its meaning is often conflated with that of “Watch.”

Much like the survey said, advisories will be replaces with plain language headlines that will clearly state what is going on and what to expect. These changes will go into effect by 2024.

All weather advisories will be eliminated from the NWS weather hazard system by 2024.
All weather advisories will be eliminated from the NWS weather hazard system by 2024.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Instead of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory, the NWS says they will issue plain language...
Instead of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory, the NWS says they will issue plain language statements to lessen confusion.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The major changes are as follows:

  • All “Advisory” headlines within what is currently the NWS Watch, Warning and Advisory system will be discontinued. Most of the current Advisory headlines will be replaced with plain language headlines that clearly articulate the nature of the hazard. However, these messages will still be equipped with computer-readable Valid Time Event Code (VTEC) as they are today.
  • Exceptions to the transition to plain language will apply to Tsunami and Small Craft Advisories. These Advisories will be elevated to the Warning level due to the life-threatening conditions associated with these hazards. The exact title of the Warning for what is now a Tsunami Advisory is to be determined.
  • All “Special Weather Statements” (SPS’) will be discontinued, also in favor of plain language headlines. In addition, these converted messages will, for the first time, be equipped with computer-readable VTEC and placed in a bulleted “What, Where, When, Impacts” format.

The exact language to be used in the plain language headlines for each affected hazard is still being worked out. Until 2024, you can still expect Advisories to be issued when the weather conditions are necessary for such issuance.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Roscoe
Body of woman missing since Jan. 3 identified in Roscoe storage facility
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Rockford Fire responds to vehicle in the Rock River.
Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

One area police department warns homeowners about an uptick in burglaries that are usually...
Beloit woman burglarized by man dress as utility worker
While seasonable temperatures are on tap the next two days, a huge surge of warmth is on the...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/4/2021
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Winnebago Co. adds 22 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths