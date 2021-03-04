Advertisement

Lutheran stays perfect with win on Senior Night

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No. 1 Lutheran finished its dominant Big Northern Conference “regular” season with another dominant win on Senior Night. The Crusaders beat Byron 74-33, moving to 12-0, 10-0 on the season.

Lutheran now enters the BNC tournament, starting this weekend, as the top-seed. The Crusaders will host the winner of the Rock Falls-North Boone game on Saturday. The Tigers’ loss knocked them out of a potential 3-seed and into the 4-5 match-up against rival Stillman Valley on Saturday. Byron beat the Cardinals 59-48 back on February 22.

