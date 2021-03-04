Advertisement

Janesville car chase leads to 2019 homicide arrest

Mar. 4, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-mile car chase Wednesday night ended with a 43-year-old man behind bars for 1st degree reckless homicide from a 2019 drug overdose death.

In a news release, the Janesville Police Department says officers attempted to stop a car driven by Chad Bobzien around 9:00 p.m. on S. Crosby Ave. near Riverview Drive.

At the time, Bobzien had a warrant for his arrest related to the 2019 death. In their statement, they did not identify the individual who had died.

According to authorities, Bobzein refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through county roads west of Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit, successfully deploying stop sticks on County Hwy A near County Hwy H.

Officers took Bobzein and a female passenger into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

