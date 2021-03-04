Advertisement

IDPH: 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25 – March 3 is 2.9 percent.
COVID-19 in Illinois
(Associated Press)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths reported Thursday are listed below:

-  Bureau County: 1 male 50′s

- Champaign County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 2 males 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s

- Lake County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Macon County: 1 male 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- McLean County: 1 male 70′s

- Monroe County; 1 male 80′s

- Morgan County: 1 female 70′s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 100+

- Will County: 1 female 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases, including 20,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512. As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 25 to March 3 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25 – March 3 is 2.9 percent.

A total of doses of 3,563,775 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,007,475. A total of 2,993,543 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 330,328 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses. Yesterday, 93,302 doses were administered in Illinois.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

