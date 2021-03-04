Driver rescued after vehicle is pulled from Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A driver is expected to be okay after their vehicle went into the Rock River late Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. Rockford Fire responded to the 1800 block of South Main Street for reports of a vehicle in the river.

At least one person was in the car and needed to be rescued. The Rockford Fire Department said that one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

