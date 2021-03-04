Dixon Police remind residents to keep security cameras clean

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A morning burglary on Feb. 26 at a Dixon business was caught on camera, but police say dirt blocked their view.

“Some of the detail would have been better if the lenses were clean,” said Detective Sergeant Matt Richards.

Dixon Police jumped on Facebook to remind business and home owners to clean their camera lenses.

“It wasn’t the fault of the business,” said Richards. “They just didn’t think about it, so just moving forward if we could let the other businesses know it would be a good idea to clean everything up.”

James White owns M. Spinello and Son and says the cleaning should be done at least every few months.

“The best thing to clean your security cameras with would be Windex or Rainx,” said White. “If you use Rainx the water beads up and it will last a little bit longer that Windex.”

White says it’s also important not only to double check your external system, but the internal one as well.

“Every couple weeks you want to make sure the system is recording, because if you have an incident and your system is not recording you can’t pull video from the recording that you would need to give to the authorities,” said White.

