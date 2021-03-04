Advertisement

Chicago Blackhawks expected to bid on purchase of Rockford IceHogs

The first step to sell the Rockford IceHogs was approved by the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority on Wednesday.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment — or RAVE — board members voted to file a request for proposals, asking people or groups to make a bid to purchase the Rockford IceHogs.

Many say it makes sense for the Blackhawks to take over. Currently the city of Rockford owns the team, it’s managed by the RAVE Board. Chairperson Craig Thomas said the board is in constant conversation with the Blackhawks since that team’s new ownership took over.

The goal is to involve the NHL franchise at a deeper level, to have it be part or sole owners of the IceHogs. Thomas said it could lead to some exciting developments in the Forest City.

“We’re an attractive commodity so anything’s possible in many things, and those opportunities would be reviewed. Obviously the Blackhawks know us best I think the Blackhawks appreciate who we are the best and so we expect to have some significant discussions with them over the next couple of weeks,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the sale would not include the BMO Harris Bank Center, but it could bring renovations to the arena to spruce it up for IceHogs games, and other popular attractions. The request for proposal will post in the coming days. Thomas expects to have multiple bids to purchase the team in the coming weeks.

