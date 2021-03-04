New Casey’s location in Rockford to hold grand opening March 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Casey’s announced the two-day store opening celebration of their Weaver Road location in Rockford.

Located at 6874 Weaver Road, the celebration — complete with in-store specials and Casey’s pizza — will begin on March 12, according to an announcement by Casey’s.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community with Casey’s said. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to this new store and be ‘Here for Good’ in Rockford.”

The new Rockford store will offer guests the chance to try $1 single topping pizza slices, $0.50 Casey’s donuts, $1 medium fountain drinks, cappuccinos, hot chocolates and free coffee during their two-day celebration of expanding in the Rockford community, according to an announcement by Casey’s.

A celebratory ribbon cutting and honorary pizza slicing took place on Friday, Feb. 26 to welcome Casey’s to the Rockford community. A local charitable donation has also been made to Miss Carly’s in Casey’s name.

“Casey’s is dedicated to taking care of our guests and team members in a number of ways. In addition to our product offerings and menu of fresh, made-to-order food and fun beverages, and we also have enhanced cleaning, social distancing and other safety measures in place along with a curbside pickup option,” Petru said.

In addition to quality food, fuel and service, Casey’s offers guests Casey’s Rewards, the company’s first-ever loyalty program, which provides guests the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash or fuel discounts. Casey’s Rewards members can also turn points they have earned into a donation to local schools through the Cash for Classrooms initiative. To join the program and start earning, visit here or download the Casey’s app for iPhone and Android.

