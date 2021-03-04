Advertisement

Beloit PD investigating burglary, suspects on video

Even if you are not from Beloit, police ask viewers to share the video to help search for the suspects.
Beloit Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police are searching for burglary suspects after they released video from a home that was burglarized Tuesday.

The burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Madison Road at about 3:30 p.m. There are three suspects that enter the house while a fourth speaks to the victim and keeps her distracted. There is another person who remains in the suspected vehicle, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police are asking the community to take a close look at the video and listen to the suspect’s voice. The voice is quiet, but it is audible. Police ask viewers to watch how the suspects walk and move as it may help to recognize them. The suspect vehicle is a Ford SUV, but it does not have a front plate.

***ALERT*** Beloit we are in need of your assistance. We are going to show you video of a recent burglary that occurred on 03/01/21 in the 1200 block of Madison Rd at about 330 pm. There are 3 suspects that enter the house while a 4th speaks to the victim and keeps her distracted. There is another subject who remains in the suspect vehicle. We are asking you to take a close look at the video and listen to the suspect’s voice. The voice is quiet, but it is audible. Please also watch how the suspects walk/move as it may help you to recognize them. The suspect vehicle is a Ford SUV, but it does not have a front plate. We have investigated calls similar to this, but at this time cannot verify if it is the same suspects. Even if you are not from Beloit, we ask you to please share this video as it would help aid in our search for these suspects. If you have any information please message our Facebook page, call 757-2244 or submit a Crime Stopper Tip through P3. Please refer to Officer Robinson’s report BE2109929.

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Beloit Police Department has investigated calls similar to this, but at this time cannot verify if it is the same suspects. Even if you are not from Beloit, police ask viewers to share the video to help search for the suspects.

If you have any information, message the police department Facebook page, call 757-2244 or submit a Crime Stopper Tip through P3. Please refer to Officer Robinson’s report BE2109929.

