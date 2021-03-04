Beloit PD investigating burglary, suspects on video

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police are searching for burglary suspects after they released video from a home that was burglarized Tuesday.

The burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Madison Road at about 3:30 p.m. There are three suspects that enter the house while a fourth speaks to the victim and keeps her distracted. There is another person who remains in the suspected vehicle, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police are asking the community to take a close look at the video and listen to the suspect’s voice. The voice is quiet, but it is audible. Police ask viewers to watch how the suspects walk and move as it may help to recognize them. The suspect vehicle is a Ford SUV, but it does not have a front plate.

The Beloit Police Department has investigated calls similar to this, but at this time cannot verify if it is the same suspects. Even if you are not from Beloit, police ask viewers to share the video to help search for the suspects.

If you have any information, message the police department Facebook page, call 757-2244 or submit a Crime Stopper Tip through P3. Please refer to Officer Robinson’s report BE2109929.

