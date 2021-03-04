Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.
Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from College Station.

Adeline Paige Welch is 3′ tall, 26 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

The suspect, 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols, is 5′ tall, 110 pounds.

She is believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker in the rear window.

Adeline is believed to be in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury due to medical conditions.

Their last known location was the DFW area early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the College Station Police Department at (976) 764-3600 or 911.

The two are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate number MWS8187...
The two are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate number MWS8187 with a "Princess on Board" sticker on the rear window.

