Advertisement

A Tad Cooler Today

Looking Great for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny today with northeast winds 5 - 10 to keep us a tad cooler at 42 - 45 for the high. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 10′s. Beautiful for both Friday and Saturday with dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 40′s. 53 degrees coming up on Sunday and the beginning of next week we could see highs around 60.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.
Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford
Tennessee investigators have recovered dozens of missing children in an operation.
150 missing Tennessee children located during ‘Operation Volunteer Strong’

Latest News

Patches of locally dense fog are likely by the late evening hours.
Locally dense fog possible overnight, slightly cooler Thursday
We were long overdue for our first 50° of 2021, but our first 60° may come right on schedule!
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/3/2021
Less Wind and Much Warmer Today
Less Wind and Much Warmer Today
A more wet pattern will arrive once we get closer to the middle of the month.
Third straight day of sunshine on tap Wednesday as warming continues