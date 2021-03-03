Winnebago Co. to get 9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department said the county will receive more than 9,000 Modern COVID-19 vaccination doses by early next week.

“I am excited to announce that Winnebago County is expected to receive a shipment of more than 9,000 Moderna vaccines by early next week, which will allow all three hospitals to fulfil the second doses that were originally scheduled for this week,” Dr. Sandra Martell said.

Dr. Stephen Bartlett, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, said receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine up to the six week mark of the first dose is perfectly okay. It does not make the vaccine less effective and patients do not need to repeat the initial dose. The timing for the new shipment falls within that timeframe, according to the WCHD.

“My team and Dr. Martell’s team have been advocating at the highest level, including the Governor’s Office and IDPH, for our community’s equitable allotment of vaccine,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “Supply, which comes from the state, continues to be limited and does not meet the demand. However, I am optimistic that more supply will be available in the coming weeks.”

