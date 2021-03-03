Advertisement

‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes, ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot.

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Parton had earlier told The Associated Press that she was going to wait until it became more widely available because she didn’t want to look like she was jumping the line.

Parton wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and a matching purple mask. She put on a typical show, laughing, cracking jokes with the doctor and making sure her hair was looking good.

“That didn’t hurt. Just stung a little bit,” she said afterward. Then she smiled at the camera saying, “I did it! I did it!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash

Latest News

Moderna
Winnebago Co. to get 9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses
Rockford’s Lutheran Social Services says they need help finding homes for some kids in the...
Lutheran Social Services looks for foster parents to help with therapeutic care program
COVID-19 vaccine
SwedishAmerican, iFiber connect for COVID-19 vaccination site at Loves Park City Hall
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition