SwedishAmerican, iFiber connect for COVID-19 vaccination site at Loves Park City Hall

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican Health System recently worked with the Illinois Fiber Resources Group to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site at Loves Park City Hall.

The Loves Park COVID-19 vaccination site is capable of serving 450 patients per day.

Because both entities are on the iFiber network, when SwedishAmerican requested an immediate connection between the two locations, iFiber established service within three hours. The collaboration between Loves Park and SwedishAmerican came about at the request of Greg Jury, Mayor of Loves Park, who is a member of SwedishAmerican’s Board of Directors.

“SwedishAmerican has been extremely fortunate to partner with iFiber while setting up and running our COVID-19 vaccine site. Scheduling and documenting several hundreds of vaccinations each day is a monumental task that requires coordination in many areas. Thanks to iFiber, we’ve been able to run the clinic with extreme proficiency, which allows us to give our patients the best care possible,” Roger Crook, President of TriRivers Health Partners, LLC, a joint I.T. venture of FHN and SwedishAmerican Health System said.

