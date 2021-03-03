Advertisement

Rep. Vella files bill to end legislator pensions

This is one of Vella’s first pieces of legislation, this follows his own decision to refuse a pension for being a legislator.
State Representative Dave Vella
State Representative Dave Vella(State Representative Dave Vella Facebook Page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) filed House Bill 2428, which would prohibit future legislators from receiving a taxpayer funded pension when they leave office.

The state representative made the announcement on Wednesday morning. This is one of Vella’s first pieces of legislation, this follows his own decision to refuse a pension for being a legislator.

“We need to make sure we are not wasting resources to fund unnecessary perks for politicians,” Vella said. “As our state continues to face financial problems, we should not be adding new financial burdens by promising to pay for the retirements of career politicians.”

The state currently pays for pensions of former legislators and each year new General Assembly members are added to the General Assembly Retirement System for payments. Vella is also sponsoring legislation to stop pay raises and exit bonuses for politicians — House Bill 178 and House Bill 3104 — in an effort to put an end to legislators becoming lobbyists, with House Bill 2389.

“We need to break the cycle of huge pensions for politicians and stop the abuse of Illinois taxpayers,” Vella said. “Our legislators are meant to be public servants working on behalf of all Illinoisans, but too many have decided to use public office and taxpayer dollars to cushion their own retirement.”

