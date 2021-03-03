Rep. Kinzinger to hold card drive for state vets

OTTAWA, Ill. (WIFR) - Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) will be collecting greeting cards and letters for the residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in LaSalle.

This year, the card collection will also go to the residents of the Danville and Hines VA Hospitals. The congressman says members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to participate in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with veterans.

Congressman Kinzinger released the following statement:

“This year has been a challenging one, to say the least, and our elderly population has been at greatest risk from the coronavirus. While the vaccine continues to be rolled out, we are lucky to have alternative ways of connecting with our veterans, honoring all those who have served and sacrificed to defend this great nation and the values we hold dear. Let’s seize the opportunity we have to celebrate our veterans and recognize their unwavering dedication to our country and communities by sharing our thanks and good wishes this St. Patrick’s Day.

As the Irish saying goes, ‘A kind word never broke anyone’s mouth.’ So please join me in writing to our hometown heroes by sending a note to our veterans. Thank you in advance for your help in making this card drive an extra special one,” Kinzinger said.

For those interested in participating, mail your cards, letters, Irish blessings or proverbs to the Congressman’s Ottawa office at 628 Columbus Street, Suite 507, Ottawa IL 61350. If you’re in the area, drop it off at the office during normal business hours. The collection deadline will be end of the business day on Friday, March 12, and the cards will be delivered to the three Illinois Veterans facilities after they’ve been cleared for safety precautions, according to Kinzinger’s office.

You can contact Kinzinger’s office at 815-431-9271.

