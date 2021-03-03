Advertisement

Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa

Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center where a suspicious package was found...
Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center where a suspicious package was found on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. Technicians safely detonated the device, and the center was reopened. Police later confirmed that the device was a pipe bomb.(Brian Powers | Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — The discovery of a live pipe bomb at a central Iowa polling place as voters were casting ballots in a special election forced an evacuation of the building, police said.

Officers called to the Lakeside Center in Ankeny around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday found a device that looked like a pipe bomb in grass near the center. Police later confirmed in a news release that the device was a pipe bomb.

The banquet hall was being used as a polling place for an Ankeny school district special election. Police evacuated the building, and the State Fire Marshal and agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in. Technicians safely detonated the device, and the center was reopened around 12:30 p.m. — about three hours after the device was discovered, police said. No one was injured.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald described the device as a metal piece with two end caps, and said in a Twitter post that a couple walking their dog Tuesday morning had discovered the device.

“I want to also add that there is no way of knowing how long this device had been at the Lakeside Center,” Fitzgerald said in a tweet, saying officials don’t know whether the pipe bomb was related to the election.

Fitzgerald and police said other polling places in Ankeny were checked an no other bombs or suspicious devices were found.

An investigation into who left the device is continuing, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance

Latest News

Meals on Wheels volunteers sort prepared meals prior to deliver to seniors, Wednesday, Dec. 9,...
Pandemic puts 1 in 3 nonprofits in financial jeopardy
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes