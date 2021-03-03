Phase 2: Limits on Rock Co. restaurants and business increase

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurants and many other businesses in Rock Co. can open their doors a little wider now as the county’s public health department has doubled their capacity limits.

Citing a decrease in COVID-19 spread over the past several weeks, both in the county and across the region, the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. announced the move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The biggest changes from the move will allow restaurants, churches, and most businesses to fill to half capacity, whereas they were previously limited to 25 percent. See full list of businesses that are affected here.

It also means festivals, concerts, carnivals, parades and more can resume. They too will be capped at 50 percent of capacity for indoor gatherings and already established limits for outdoor ones.

Moderate to high risk recreational activities are back on as well.

In all cases, strict physical distancing and protective measures are required. (Emphasis theirs)

All changes go into effect immediately.

Keep Those Masks On

While capacity limits are changing, the rules around masks, social distancing, and other safety precautions do not.

Most individuals over five years old are still required to wear masks in Rock Co., with some exceptions – a fact that does not appear likely to change so long as the county remains in its phased reopening plan.

Everyone should still take care to wash their hands often, keep cleaning surfaces when possible, and stay at least six feet away from others.

People who come in contact with those who have tested positive should still quarantine themselves and those returning from high-risk areas are asked to do the same.

Declining Numbers

In announcing the switch to Phase 2, Rock Co. health officials noted how far coronavirus numbers have fallen in the county over recent months.

They reported the seven-day rolling average has dropped to 14 new cases per day over the past week, which is the lowest rate since August of last year.

Hospitalizations have seen as drastic decrease too. Currently, the county is averaging nine patients hospitalized per day, less than an eighth of what it was in mid-November when COVID-19 was at its peak in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.