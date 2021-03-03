North Boone wins BNC, Belvidere North secures 10th straight NIC-10 cheer title

(WIFR) - There were no fans in the stands, no cheer moms going crazy and no stunts for this year’s Big Northern and NIC-10 conference cheerleading meet. Instead, the competition was done virtually, with each team recording their routine at their school and submitting it for the judges to score off a livestream of the performances.

North Boone took home the BNC title, holding off Lutheran for its third straight conference championship. The Vikings scored a 93.16 for their socially distanced routine.

Belvidere North was once again the team to beat in the NIC-10. The Blue Thunder co-ed squad won its 10th consecutive conference title, beating Boylan by more than two points.

This year’s competition was different due to COVID guidelines. Even though every Region in Illinois is in Phase 4, no lifts, stunts, pyramids or tosses were used in the routines. Cheerleaders had to maintain at least six feet of spacing during routines, including when changing formations.

BNC Results

North Boone - 93.16 Lutheran - 86.49 Byron - 86.32 Stillman Valley - 85.16 Rockford Christian - 81.47 Oregon - 78.23 Genoa-Kingston - 57.31

NIC-10 Results

Belvidere North - 95.11 Boylan - 92.86 Harlem - 92.84 Hononegah - 91.29 Jefferson - 83.83 Guilford - 81.91 Belvidere - 80.71 Freeport - 78.76 Auburn - 76.49

East did not field a competitive cheer team.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.