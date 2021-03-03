Advertisement

North Boone wins BNC, Belvidere North secures 10th straight NIC-10 cheer title

The Belvidere North co-ed cheer squad won its 10th straight NIC-10 title on Tuesday. The...
The Belvidere North co-ed cheer squad won its 10th straight NIC-10 title on Tuesday. The conference meet was held virtually this year.(Lacee Sattelberg)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WIFR) - There were no fans in the stands, no cheer moms going crazy and no stunts for this year’s Big Northern and NIC-10 conference cheerleading meet. Instead, the competition was done virtually, with each team recording their routine at their school and submitting it for the judges to score off a livestream of the performances.

North Boone took home the BNC title, holding off Lutheran for its third straight conference championship. The Vikings scored a 93.16 for their socially distanced routine.

Belvidere North was once again the team to beat in the NIC-10. The Blue Thunder co-ed squad won its 10th consecutive conference title, beating Boylan by more than two points.

This year’s competition was different due to COVID guidelines. Even though every Region in Illinois is in Phase 4, no lifts, stunts, pyramids or tosses were used in the routines. Cheerleaders had to maintain at least six feet of spacing during routines, including when changing formations.

BNC Results

  1. North Boone - 93.16
  2. Lutheran - 86.49
  3. Byron - 86.32
  4. Stillman Valley - 85.16
  5. Rockford Christian - 81.47
  6. Oregon - 78.23
  7. Genoa-Kingston - 57.31

NIC-10 Results

  1. Belvidere North - 95.11
  2. Boylan - 92.86
  3. Harlem - 92.84
  4. Hononegah - 91.29
  5. Jefferson - 83.83
  6. Guilford - 81.91
  7. Belvidere - 80.71
  8. Freeport - 78.76
  9. Auburn - 76.49

East did not field a competitive cheer team.

