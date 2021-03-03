Advertisement

No movement at the top of 1A in latest AP girls basketball rankings

(WDBJ)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The third weekly Associated Press girls prep basketball poll is out and not much movement from last week. Stockton is the only area team to move up in the rankings.

Class 1A

1. Amboy (7)

2. Eastland

3. Brimfield (1)

4. Aurora Christian (1)

5. Jacksonville Routt

6. Shiloh

7. Catlin (Salt Fork)

8. Brown County

9. Stockton

10. Abingdon (A.-Avon)

Others receiving votes: Neoga 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Winchester  2, Greenfield 1, Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 1

Class 2A

1. Riverdale (7)

2. Paris (3)

3. Carterville

4. Winnebago

5. Pleasant Plains

6. Sullivan

7. Eureka

8. Tremont

9. Tuscola

10. Seneca

(tie) Nashville

Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Sherrard 9, Petersburg PORTA 8, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Fieldcrest 3, Massac County 3, Breese Central 2, Monmouth-Roseville 1

Class 3A

1. Simeon (5)

2. Peoria Central (2)

3. Kenwood

4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

5. Dunlap

6. Bethalto Civic Memorial

7. Burlington Central

8. Geneseo

9. Decatur MacArthur

10. St. Ignatius

(tie) St. Viator

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 6, Rock Island 2, Dixon  2, Galesburg 2, Sycamore 2, Jerseyville Jersey 1

Class 4A

1. Hersey (6)

2. Stevenson

3. Benet

4. Edwardsville (1)

5. Marist

6. Fremd

7. Hononegah

8. Libertyville

(tie) Loyola

10. York

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5, Maine South 4.,Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 1, Naperville North 1, O’Fallon 1

