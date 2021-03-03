Advertisement

New museum in Robert J. Cross Homestead

More than $35,000 was donated to fund new upcoming projects.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Major updates in Roscoe as the Township Historical Society makes significant progress on restoring the original Homestead of the first non-native, permanent settler of Roscoe Township.

With new utility services and windows installed back in Dec. of 2020, the homestead in the 4000 block of Hononegah Road will now see new additions set into place. For the first stage of renovation, the original 1940′s annex will be transformed into a modern museum and public meeting space.

More than $35,000 was donated to fund new upcoming projects.

“The portion that we’re standing in right now will be the primary place where we’ll have displays, audio-visual displays; the structure that we’re in right now was built in about 1945. The original structure over here behind us was built around 1845, that we’ll try to replicate,” Bern Sundstedt, President of the Roscoe Township Historical Society said.

