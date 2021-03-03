Advertisement

New charges, arrest in 2019 murder of William Pickering

Kennicker, 22, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Feb. 18, 1, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office reviewed and authorized a warrant for first degree murder against Colton Kennicker for the 2019 murder of William Pickering.

Kennicker, 22, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On June 1, 2019, the Rockford Police Department took a missing persons report involving 23-year-old William Pickering. Police made several attempts to find him with no success.

However, his vehicle was near his residence in the 500 block of Fisher Avenue. On June 20, 2019, during the course of the investigation, detectives found several people of interest in the case. The investigation led detectives to 5200 Indianhead Avenue where a crime scene was found. During the course of the investigation, police got that led them to an undisclosed location in unincorporated Winnebago County where the remains of William Pickering were found.

In 2019, Rockford natives 22-year-old William Arzate, 22-year-old Manuel Ramirez and 22-year-old Dakota Graff were charged in connection to the murder.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

