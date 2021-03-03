Advertisement

Lutheran Social Services looks for foster parents to help with therapeutic care program

Program Director Lisa Seymour says there’s a backup building as the list of kids who need a home outweighs families signed up to help.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Lutheran Social Services says they need help finding homes for some kids in the community who need it most.

“We need homes so bad because we have kids that are in our referral who are being referred, but because we don’t have the homes they’re lingering,” said Lutheran Social Services Program Director Lisa Seymour.

Seymour says the agency needs assistance in therapeutic care which focuses on children who are victims of repeated severe trauma.

“This program allows for youth to still be serviced in a home instead of being placed in a residential facility,” said Seymour. “They’re still able to have that family atmosphere which we have seen is beneficial for our youth in care.”

Many foster care parents report a positive experience from bringing kids into their homes emphasizing the good feelings you get from making a difference.

“You get to be an advocate, you get to be their support system and you’re helping to lay a foundation for the child,” said Rockford Foster Care Parent Jessica Gregg.

An impact Seymour says that can last a lifetime.

“We are giving youth care and hope,” said Seymour. “We’re giving them the push, the support they need to say you know what I’m going to rise above where I’m at today.”

