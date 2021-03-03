Advertisement

Lutheran moves to the top of 2A in latest AP boys prep rankings

Basketball (Source: Gray News)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Week 3 of the Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out. While one local team moves up the rankings, a couple lose out on receiving votes. Lutheran is now atop Class 2A after another impressive week. East had received a vote last week in Class 4A, but did not get that vote this week. As is the case with Pecatonica in Class 1A. The Indians’ had to pause their season due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program.

Class 1A

1. Yorkville Christian (9)

2. Indian Creek (1)

3. Cobden

4. Roanoke-Benson

5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)

(tie) Casey-Westfield (1)

(tie) LeRoy

8. East Dubuque

9. Fulton

10. Monmouth United

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 21, Macon Meridian 20, Winchester-West Central 13, Okawville 9, Newark 5, Altamont 5, Leo 4, Effingham St. Anthony 4, Gilman Iroquois West 3, Steeleville 1

Class 2A

1. Rockford Lutheran (2)

2. Corliss (4)

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

4. Clark (1)

5. Mt. Carmel (2)

6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian

7. Nashville

8. Breese Mater Dei (1)

9. Fairfield

10. Macomb

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17, Eureka 13, Fieldcrest 13, Massac County 8, Tuscola 5, Hillsboro 4, Chicago Christian 3, Pinckneyville 3, Princeton 2, Carterville  2, Quincy Notre Dame 2, Marshall 1, Sterling Newman 1.

No local teams received votes in Class 3A

Class 4A

1. Simeon (6)

2. Whitney Young (2)

3. Mundelein

4. Evanston Township

5. Glenbard West

6. Glenbrook South

(tie) Belleville East

8. Rolling Meadows

9. Curie

10. DeKalb

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 1, Hersey 1, Moline 1, Barrington 1

