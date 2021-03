ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny skies this Wednesday with a light northwest wind 5 - 10 MPH. Highs will climb to the upper 40′s then dropping to the middle 20′s tonight. Mid 40′s and dry both Thursday and Friday, upper 40′s on Saturday, then low 50′s on Sunday. We could see 60 the beginning of next week with shower chances arriving by the middle of next week.

