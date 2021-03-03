Ingersoll Machine Tools named finalist in “Makers Madness” competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With nearly 100,000 votes cast, the field of contenders competing in the second annual “Makers Madness” contest has been narrowed to the Top 16, including one made in Rockford.

Hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, “Makers Madness” is a bracket-style tournament in which voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

Over the course of two weeks, voters whittled the field of 311 nominated products down to the Top 16. For the second year in a row, Ingersoll Machine Tools was named a finalist in the competition, this year for its Giant Magellan Telescope. During last year’s competition, Ingersoll Tools entered its record-breaking 3D printer, placing 4th in the competition.

“Makers Madness is a wonderful way to celebrate Illinois’ innovative and diverse manufacturing sector,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Just as manufacturers led our state and nation through the pandemic, they will also lead our economic recovery and we look forward to working to lawmakers to implement policies that grow jobs and encourage investment in our communities.”

The contest will culminate with a virtual awards ceremony on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named. Voting for this round is now open and will take place at makersmadnessil.com through March 7.

