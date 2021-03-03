Harlem bests Belvidere North to win NIC-10 dance title

(WIFR) - High school dancers had to work twice as hard to captivate emotion through a video screen this year, as competitions throughout the season were held virtually. After finishing in second last year, Harlem won its fifth NIC-10 conference championship on Tuesday.

Due to COVID guidelines, dance teams had to restructure their routines. Dancers had to maintain six feet of spacing during routines, including when changing formations. Although every Region in the state is in Phase 4, no lifts or tosses were allowed.

NIC-10 Results

Harlem - 80.27 Belvidere North - 75.40 East - 74.93 Freeport - 74.80 Hononegah - 73.77 Auburn - 70.13 Belvidere - 68.77 Boylan - 66.23 Jefferson - 64.37 Guilford - 62.67

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.