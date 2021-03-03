Advertisement

Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford

Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.
Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford Fire responded to the 1500 block of East State Street for a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flakes were coming from the third floor in the back of the house. Firefighters deployed attack lines and the fire was extinguished in twenty minutes.

Officials say one civilian was treated by an ambulance to a local hospital for unknown injuries. In addition, one firefighter received minor injuries to a lower extremity and was also transported to the hospital. The firefighter was later released.

As a result of the fire, five adults are displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation in Roscoe underway

Latest News

Most School District of Janesville teachers are now fully vaccinated
Almost 90% of School District of Janesville employees now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
RAVE Board to discuss enhancing IceHogs, Blackhawks partnership
RAVE Board to discuss enhancing IceHogs, Blackhawks partnership
New museum in the Robert J. Cross Homestead.
New museum in Robert J. Cross Homestead
Moderna
Winnebago Co. to get 9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses