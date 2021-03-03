Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford Fire responded to the 1500 block of East State Street for a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flakes were coming from the third floor in the back of the house. Firefighters deployed attack lines and the fire was extinguished in twenty minutes.

.@RockfordFire is on scene at 1500 East State Street for a residential structure fire. 1 civilian injured and transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/4KKr7V05Z3 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 3, 2021

Officials say one civilian was treated by an ambulance to a local hospital for unknown injuries. In addition, one firefighter received minor injuries to a lower extremity and was also transported to the hospital. The firefighter was later released.

As a result of the fire, five adults are displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at $60,000.

