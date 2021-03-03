Dakota’s Toelke, Stockton’s Timpe, bring out the best in each other

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday, we saw two of the top girls basketball players in our area go head-to-head. It doesn’t matter that they both come from small schools, Dakota’s Tabytha Toelke and Stockton’s Tiana Timpe can ball. They’re also really good friends off the court as well.

“It’s fun watching them play,” said Dakota girls basketball head coach Kevin Cline. “That’s two D-1 level talents.”

Toelke is going to Memphis to play volleyball, while Timpe is off to Central Michigan next year for basketball.

“I secretly wish Tabytha was playing basketball in college, but that’s okay,” said Cline. “I know she’s going to excel in volleyball. You don’t get to see, at a small school, very often, two legit D-1 kids going at it like this. So, that was a lot of fun.”

Toelke became the all-time leading scorer in Dakota girls basketball history on Monday, breaking the previous record held by Jaycee Cleaver (1,317 points). Timpe, poured in a game-high 24 points. It’s only the second time the two have played each other in high school.

“Tabytha and I always went at it since the 5th grade,” explained Timpe. “She’s one of my, actually, best friends, too. Which is fun when we get to play against each other. I believe she’s one of the best athletes in Illinois. If you give her a volleyball, a basketball, a softball, she’ll do something great with it.”

But while college may take them on different paths, they still have time to tear it up on the high school hardwood. They do it knowing it’s a friendly rivalry.

“It’s always fun. We both love each other, we’re friends,” said Toelke. “It’s fun competing against her because we both have the same kind of style of basketball. It‘s just nice being able to play against another athlete like her.”

Although there may not be a state tournament this year, the two seniors are going to leave it all out on the basketball court for their schools.

“This is my last (year) playing (competitive) basketball,” said Toelke. “So I’ve got to finish it out like every game is my last and always play as hard as I can.”

“My priority right now, is high school basketball,” said Timpe. “And when high school basketball is over, my priority is Central Michigan.”

