Advertisement

Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is ‘slightly’ better

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke’s recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is “slightly improving,” but he “hurts at moments.”

“We keep our fingers crossed,” said the duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The comments were reported by broadcasters covering the visit.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was “comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’”

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance

Latest News

Meals on Wheels volunteers sort prepared meals prior to deliver to seniors, Wednesday, Dec. 9,...
Pandemic puts 1 in 3 nonprofits in financial jeopardy
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center where a suspicious package was found...
Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes