Auburn girls hold off Harlem for a key NIC-10 win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If Auburn wants to have a shot at defending its NIC-10 championship, the Knights are going to need to keep winning to get into the conference title game. Auburn helped itself in Division A with a 59-58 win over division leading Harlem.

Brooklyn Gray had a big night for the Knights. The junior scored all nine of her team’s first quarter points, before finishing with a game-high 28. Gray did a lot of her work at the free throw line, going 12 of 16 from the charity stripe. Mya Davidson led the Huskies with 18.

Auburn (6-3, 6-3) trailed 13-9 after the first, before opening the second quarter on a 10-2 run, prompting a Harlem timeout. The Knights outscored the Huskies 19-9 in the quarter to take a 28-22 lead into halftime.

Harlem (7-2, 7-2) put on a furious comeback in the fourth, but the Knights took care of business from the free throw line, going 9 of 10 in the quarter to hang on for the win.

It was Harlem’s first loss in Division B. The Huskies only other loss came to Division A-leading Hononegah. Auburn is now a game behind the Huskies for the top spot in the division with three games to go.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.