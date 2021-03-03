Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Texas girl after her mother was found murdered

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.(DPS)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl from Carrollton, Texas after her mother was found murdered.

Authorities believe that Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father, 35-year-old Ronald Singer.

Rosemary is 5′2, 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt, dark blue pants and white/purple shoes.

Ronald is 5′10, 235 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a blue bandana as a mask.

He is believed to be driving a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate number NLZ4205.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
Death investigation in Roscoe
Death investigation underway in Roscoe
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance

Latest News

State Representative Dave Vella
Rep. Vella files bill to end legislator pensions
Ingersoll Machine Tools named finalist in "Makers Madness"
Ingersoll Machine Tools named finalist in “Makers Madness” competition
Rockford fire responds to a residential structure fire at 1500 E. State Street Tuesday night.
Firefighter, civilian hurt in house fire late Tuesday in Rockford
Most School District of Janesville teachers are now fully vaccinated
Almost 90% of School District of Janesville employees now fully vaccinated against COVID-19