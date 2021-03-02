Advertisement

Wisconsin bills seek to ban transgender athletes

The proposals unveiled Tuesday come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Transgender athletes would be banned from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college under bills introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The proposals unveiled Tuesday come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.

The Wisconsin proposal faces an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republican sponsor Rep. Barb Dittrich says Evers would be a sexist if he doesn’t support her proposals. Opponents say such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination.

Under the bills, transgender girls would be barred from girl sports in kindergarten through 12th grade and in women’s collegiate sports.

Protesters gathered outside the statehouse Tuesday morning to voice their opposition to the measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash

Latest News

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House...
Madigan’s replacement chosen -- for 2nd time in 4 days
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Conservative gathering to feature Trump’s false fraud claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech
Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Madigan names second successor after forcing out first pick