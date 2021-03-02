Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 50 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths since Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,784 from 26,734 on Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 440, up from 438 Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 42,548 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 18 report of 49.

