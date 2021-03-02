Advertisement

Toelke breaks Dakota scoring record but Timpe leads Stockton to the win

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Tabytha Toelke needed just seven points to become the all-time leading scorer for Dakota girls basketball. The senior scored seven of the first nine points for the Lady Indians. Toelke’s step-back jumper in the second quarter against #10 Stockton was her 1,318th career point, breaking the program record held by Jaycee Cleaver (1,317).

“It means everything. I didn’t even know that this was coming, to be honest. All the scorers that were in the past, I think Jaycee is who’s the top, it just means everything that she can be here tonight and that she can see me reach that.”

Toelke scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to propel Dakota (6-4, 5-3) to a win over the Blackhawks. Central Michigan commit Tiana Timpe also put on a show in her showdown against one of her good friends. The Stockton senior was a walking bucket, finishing with a game-high 24 points.

The two Division 1 athletes (Toelke is going to Memphis to play volleyball) went basket-for-basket in the first half, before Timpe and Stockton (10-0, 7-0) pulled away in the third. It’s only the second time the longtime friends played against each other in high school.

