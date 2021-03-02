Teacher shortage impacts most Illinois school districts

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - School districts across the region sound the alarm saying a shortage of teachers puts our education system at risk.

“We need to encourage people to come into the education world,” said Belvidere South Middle School teacher and president of the district’s teachers union Alan McCormick.

He says the teacher shortage is a huge concern.

“The upper level science classes and math classes, the dual language and bilingual positions have been really hard to fill for a number of years. We’ve seen a lot less people apply for positions that are open,” McCormick said.

When a position isn’t filled McCormick says other teachers must pick up the workload.

“It can be very stressful. You don’t get a lot of planning time to begin with and then that time is used to help cover other classes. A lot of teachers are willing to do that, they do get extra pay for that,” McCormick said.

It’s not just the Belvidere School District feeling the impact. Close to 80% who participated in a study about the shortage also report challenges.

“The teacher shortage has been around longer than the pandemic and it’s not going to end when the pandemic is over either,” said Golden Apple Foundation President Alan Mather.

Mather says the only way to fix this issue is to change the way teachers are viewed.

“Yes, a test score will go up if they are engaged absolutely yes that will happen but we are focusing on the wrong thing. How do we really make people think they are going to make an impact on their community,” Mather said.

Mather says a short-term fix is to find ways to provide people with a bachelor’s degree a quick way to transition into a teaching role and use scholarships to encourage college freshmen to become educators.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.