ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery today with plenty of sunshine. Southwest winds will pick up to 15 - 25 MPH and we will see highs in the low 40′s. Clear for the most part tonight as lows drop to the upper 20′s. Mid to low 40′s expected the rest of the week as we enjoy a dry run over the next several days. 50′s by Sunday and Monday!

