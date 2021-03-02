Advertisement

Stephenson Co. Health Department, FHN collaborate on COVID-19 vaccine waiting list sign-up process

If someone doesn’t have access to the internet or need help completing the registration form, they can call FHN at 815-599-6412 for assistance.
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN have announced consolidation of the online appointment request process for COVID-19 vaccinations, effective immediately.

The SCHD online waiting list site will no longer be available. All of those interested in being put on the list for vaccination appointments should add their names to the list being maintained by FHN here.

“We are glad to turn over the process of maintaining and implementing the process for the vaccination waiting list to FHN,” Stephenson County Health Administrator Craig Beintema said. “As the availability of vaccines expands and ever more people need to be scheduled, our limited staff will be fully engaged in requesting the vaccine from the Illinois Department of Public Health and distributing it for use throughout the county, as well as participating in many upcoming vaccination events. This will allow us to concentrate on those important tasks.”

If someone doesn’t have access to the internet or need help completing the registration form, they can call FHN at 815-599-6412 for assistance.

“FHN has a sound process in place for setting up vaccination appointments,” said FHN Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Martinez, MSN, RN, FACHE said. “Once people input their information into the online form, we call to schedule their vaccinations as soon as appointments are available, provided that vaccine is also available. We are currently hosting vaccination events three days a week at our primary COVID-19 vaccination location at 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport, and are also vaccinating at community events throughout northwest Illinois.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine
3rd vaccine rolls out, new boosters being developed
Limited vaccine supplies & appointment scheduling frustrations are just two of the hurdles...
3rd vaccine out, boosters being developed
Most School District of Janesville teachers are now fully vaccinated
Almost 90% of School District of Janesville employees now fully vaccinated against COVID-19