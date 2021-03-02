Stephenson Co. Health Department, FHN collaborate on COVID-19 vaccine waiting list sign-up process

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN have announced consolidation of the online appointment request process for COVID-19 vaccinations, effective immediately.

The SCHD online waiting list site will no longer be available. All of those interested in being put on the list for vaccination appointments should add their names to the list being maintained by FHN here.

“We are glad to turn over the process of maintaining and implementing the process for the vaccination waiting list to FHN,” Stephenson County Health Administrator Craig Beintema said. “As the availability of vaccines expands and ever more people need to be scheduled, our limited staff will be fully engaged in requesting the vaccine from the Illinois Department of Public Health and distributing it for use throughout the county, as well as participating in many upcoming vaccination events. This will allow us to concentrate on those important tasks.”

If someone doesn’t have access to the internet or need help completing the registration form, they can call FHN at 815-599-6412 for assistance.

“FHN has a sound process in place for setting up vaccination appointments,” said FHN Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Martinez, MSN, RN, FACHE said. “Once people input their information into the online form, we call to schedule their vaccinations as soon as appointments are available, provided that vaccine is also available. We are currently hosting vaccination events three days a week at our primary COVID-19 vaccination location at 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport, and are also vaccinating at community events throughout northwest Illinois.”

