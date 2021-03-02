Advertisement

Drugs, weapon charges filed after Rockford arrests on N. Rockton Avenue

Officers were attempting a traffic stop at S. Independence and Prospect when the vehicle fled from police.
(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford residents face charges after Rockford police made arrests following an attempted traffic stop on Feb. 28.

Officers were attempting a traffic stop at S. Independence and Prospect when the vehicle fled from police. They were unable to find the vehicle at the time.

Monday night at approximately 9:35 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers were able to find the same vehicle in the 3000 block of N. Rockton Avenue. The vehicle pulled into a driveway nearby and officers conducted a traffic stop.

During the investigation, officers were able to find a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and more than 390 ecstasy pills. One of the occupants also was in possession of an ecstasy pill.

Ladonna Brown, 29 of Rockford, was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Dalon Dickens, 26 of Rockford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

