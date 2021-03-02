RAVE Board to discuss enhancing IceHogs, Blackhawks partnership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Financial losses due to COVID-19 have put a strain on many minor league sports franchises around the country.

However, 23 News learned of discussions between the IceHogs and the Chicago Blackhawks to ensure Rockford’s hockey team doesn’t fall on thin ice.

The only thing on the agenda at Wednesday afternoon’s Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority Board meeting is enhancing the partnership between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks. Currently, the city of Rockford owns the IceHogs, with the RAVE Board overseeing the team. That agreement and affiliation with the Blackhawks is up for renewal in 2022.

There has been talk of the Blackhawks organization investing more in the IceHogs and possibly even purchasing all or part of the team, like many other NHL teams have done with their minor league affiliates.

23 News has reached out to all parties involved and here are some of their responses:

“Since 2007, the IceHogs have been a driving force in the redevelopment and growth of downtown Rockford, and our great partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks has been critically important to the BMO Harris Bank Center, the city of Rockford and the Northwest Illinois.

We are always in discussion with Blackhawks ownership about how we can best strengthen that partnership in ways that will benefit all stakeholders. Following the Blackhawks recent front office changes, and while working together to navigate the impact of COVID on the IceHogs, we made it a priority to increase our ongoing dialogue. This has included a lot of exciting ideas for strengthening our partnership, which we are very interested in. Based on those discussions, we believe it may be in the best interest of the team, and equally important the City of Rockford, to consider expanding our relationship to include a deeper investment by the Blackhawks in Rockford.

The RFP is an important first step in evaluating the positive impact of an expanded Blackhawks presence in the community,” RAVE Board Chairman Craig Thomas said.

Blackhawks Vice President of Communications Adam Rogowin shared a statement sent to only 23 News.

“Our affiliate in Rockford has been critically important to the continued success of the Chicago Blackhawks. It is where our young players develop. At the same time, we also recognize how important the IceHogs are to the economic vitality of The BMO Center, the city of Rockford, and the Northwestern Region of Illinois. We have seen how this pandemic has upset that balance. At the direction of our ownership, we are exploring many ways in which the Chicago Blackhawks can work more closely with the city of Rockford and the American Hockey League to enhance our standing in the sport while increasing that economic benefit to the city and state. Obviously we are looking closely at the city’s overture as a means to accomplish those goals,” Rogowin said.

