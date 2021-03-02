Neighborhood Grants Program now available in Northern Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - NW HomeStart and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois are accepting applications for the Neighborhood Grants Program until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

This program is open to neighborhood-based groups and nonprofit organizations operating in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties. The Neighborhood Grants Program funds neighborhood-focused and resident-led projects, including but not limited to beautification, crime prevention, surveys, clean ups, newsletters, organizing, reforestation and resident-focused education.

The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500. Awards will be announced in April.

Applications must be submitted through CFNIL’s online grants application portal by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5. HomeStart administers the Neighborhood Grants Program, including awarding the grant funds. To learn more about the program, view grant guidelines, and start your application, visit here.

Last year’s recipients included: Jeremiah Development, SecondFirst Church, Project 1013, Churchill’s Grove, Inc, Soar Assembly, Rock House Kids, Loves Park Pulse, Winnebago Community Historical Society, Rockford Park District Foundation, Rock Valley College and Ethnic Village Neighborhood.

HomeStart will also offer the opportunity for a team to attend the NeighborWorks Community Leadership Institute this fall. This event is geared toward citizens who are seeking to learn about neighborhood improvement strategies that can be put into practice in their own communities. Visit here to learn more about the NeighborWorks Community Leadership Institute.

