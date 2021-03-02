Advertisement

March 2 birthdays

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 2 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford

Latest News

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen