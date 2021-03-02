March 1 is the kick off of Women’s History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s History Month reflects on the progress women have made and looks ahead to future accomplishments.

“It’s really a beautiful time for us to embrace what our ancestors have paved the way for us, but really focus on what we can do for our own future,” said Women’s March Rockford member Gina Meeks.

Meeks says Women’s March Rockford is an organization designed to help unite women in the community and work through common struggles.

“We really bring people together to focus on those issues and that’s why I think it’s really important, because we’re in a time where people need to start talking and listening,” said Meeks.

CEO of Northwestern Illinois YWCA Kris Machajewski says while women have made great progress there’s still a ways to go.

“The wage gap is still there,” said Machajewski. “The wage gap really hasn’t narrowed especially for women of color. We still get paid less then men do.”

