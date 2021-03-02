Local coalition staffs Winnebago Co. Health Department site with volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local community organizations have formed a coalition to assist the Winnebago County Health Department in getting people vaccinated.

Volunteers from Rockford United Labor AFL-CIO, NAACP, AAUW, League of Women Voters, Rockford Today Network and Women’s March Rockford are going to the vaccine site every day for the 90 day duration to assist patients with directions at the vaccine site, and pushing wheelchairs for those unable to walk the site, according to Rockford United Labor.

Nancy Jenkins with the Salvation Army came to Rockford United Labor with the need when it became evident that many elderly citizens were unable to walk to the vaccine site. Rockford United Labor then worked with coalition partners to get volunteers signed up.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here or contact Sara Dorner at RockfordUnitedLabor@outlook.com

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.