Lena-Winslow gets back on track with win at Durand

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Alex Daughenbaugh led all scorers with 18 as Lena-Winslow bounced back from Friday’s loss with a win on the road at Durand on Monday 66-31.

It took the Panthers a little bit to get going. Le-Win had only two points in the first three minutes of the game. However, a Daughenbaugh three sparked an 8-0 before the first quarter mask break.

Junior Alex Montalvan led the Bulldogs with nine points. He scored seven of the team’s nine points in the first quarter.

Lena-Winslow may scramble to add games with less than two weeks remaining in the season. Four of the next five games for the Panthers have been canceled because of COVID concerns within the Pecatonica and Pearl City programs. Durand also loses out on two games with rival Pecatonica shutting down for the rest of the season.

